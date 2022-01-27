Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Sells 6,686 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC reduced its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 587,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,686 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $44,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EHC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 377.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Encompass Health by 23.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 265.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $61.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.02. Encompass Health Co. has a 12 month low of $56.31 and a 12 month high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.48.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

