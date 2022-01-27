BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Short Interest Update

BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 96.8% from the December 31st total of 84,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of BWAGF traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.21. The company had a trading volume of 321 shares, compared to its average volume of 175. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.15. BAWAG Group has a 1-year low of $60.53 and a 1-year high of $65.72.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAWAG Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BAWAG Group in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

BAWAG Group AG operates as a holding company for BAWAG P.S.K. that provides various banking products and services in Austria, Western Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Retail & SME segment offers savings, payments, cards, lending, investment, and insurance products and services; small business lending; auto and building society loans and savings; mobile and real estate leasing platforms; factoring services; and portfolio lending.

