Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Short Interest Update

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,000 shares, an increase of 3,284.6% from the December 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,219,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.67. The company had a trading volume of 883,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,093. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $17.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.55 and a 200-day moving average of $13.94. The firm has a market cap of $57.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.22, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Bayer Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BAYRY shares. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 29th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bayer Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.