BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 25.16%.

BCBP traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.10. The stock had a trading volume of 912 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,973. The company has a market capitalization of $274.23 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.64. BCB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. BCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th.

In related news, Director Mark D. Hogan acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.10 per share, for a total transaction of $30,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Hogan bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.10 per share, with a total value of $37,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $121,750. 15.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in BCB Bancorp by 23.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BCB Bancorp by 176.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 30,520 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in BCB Bancorp by 7.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in BCB Bancorp by 23.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 18,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.18% of the company’s stock.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

