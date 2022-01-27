BeatzCoin (BTZC) 24-Hour Volume Tops $20.00

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 27th. BeatzCoin has a market capitalization of $373,872.73 and approximately $20.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BeatzCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BeatzCoin has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000807 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 81.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00068567 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BeatzCoin Profile

BeatzCoin (BTZC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,570,576,865 coins. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin . BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

