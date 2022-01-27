Beefy.Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $87.76 Million (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 27th. Over the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded flat against the US dollar. Beefy.Finance has a total market capitalization of $87.76 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be purchased for about $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.60 or 0.00175815 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00028466 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00075072 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.20 or 0.00386437 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00008661 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Profile

BIFI uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beefy.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beefy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

