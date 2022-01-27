Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,911 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. 33.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSY opened at $37.84 on Thursday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $71.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.43 and its 200-day moving average is $56.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 114.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.41.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $248.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.16 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 55.39% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In other news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 45,881 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $2,757,448.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley purchased 21,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,908.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.58.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

