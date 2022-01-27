Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Marlowe (LON:MRL)

Marlowe (LON:MRL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,160 ($15.65) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.82% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Peel Hunt lifted their price target on shares of Marlowe from GBX 951 ($12.83) to GBX 1,026 ($13.84) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 848.40 ($11.45).

Shares of LON:MRL opened at GBX 880 ($11.87) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £727.23 million and a PE ratio of -676.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 963.17 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 896.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.58. Marlowe has a 52 week low of GBX 570 ($7.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,094 ($14.76).

In other news, insider Adam Councell purchased 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 892 ($12.03) per share, for a total transaction of £49,952 ($67,393.42).

Marlowe plc provides water treatment, air hygiene, health and safety, and risk and compliance software services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Risk Management & Compliance, and Water Treatment & Air Quality. It provides health and safety, HR compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

