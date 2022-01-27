Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Ocado Group (LON:OCDO)

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,990 ($26.85) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OCDO. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.94) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($39.13) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($24.28) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,465.38 ($33.26).

Shares of LON:OCDO opened at GBX 1,531.50 ($20.66) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.51 billion and a PE ratio of -76.93. Ocado Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,354.50 ($18.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,888 ($38.96). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,630.47 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,757.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.17.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

