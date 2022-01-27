Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED)

Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 210 ($2.83) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.45% from the company’s previous close.

SHED opened at GBX 178.80 ($2.41) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 179.21 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 175.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £843.89 million and a P/E ratio of 8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49, a current ratio of 7.35 and a quick ratio of 7.29. Urban Logistics REIT has a one year low of GBX 144 ($1.94) and a one year high of GBX 190 ($2.56).

In related news, insider Nigel Rich acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 170 ($2.29) per share, with a total value of £170,000 ($229,357.80).

Urban Logistics REIT plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on AIM, part of the London Stock Exchange.

