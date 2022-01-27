Berenson Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:BACA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Berenson Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:BACA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 977.8% from the December 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE:BACA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.67. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,522. Berenson Acquisition Corp I has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $9.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.70.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Berenson Acquisition Corp I stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:BACA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 183,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. owned 0.53% of Berenson Acquisition Corp I as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 5.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berenson Acquisition Corp. I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Berenson Acquisition Corp. I is based in New York.

