Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Acquired by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,836 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 279.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 345.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 428 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 598.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 531 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

BBY opened at $96.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.85 and a 200-day moving average of $111.51. The company has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.54. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.93 and a 1-year high of $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The company had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.13%.

In related news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $37,127.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

