Bhatnagar Anish Sells 39,033 Shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Stock

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) CEO Bhatnagar Anish sold 39,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.37, for a total transaction of $14,442.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ SLNO opened at $0.33 on Thursday. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $3.36. The stock has a market cap of $26.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.75.
Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.
About Soleno Therapeutics
Soleno Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The firm focuses on the treatment of metabolic and neurobehavioral disorder. It offers its lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), an oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS).
