Bhatnagar Anish Sells 39,033 Shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Stock

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) CEO Bhatnagar Anish sold 39,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.37, for a total transaction of $14,442.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SLNO opened at $0.33 on Thursday. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $3.36. The stock has a market cap of $26.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.75.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 744,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 339,900 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 365,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 147,594 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 430,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 18,185 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $649,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 868.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 116,378 shares during the last quarter. 36.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The firm focuses on the treatment of metabolic and neurobehavioral disorder. It offers its lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), an oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS).

