BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Sees Large Volume Increase

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 298,239 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 4,702,492 shares.The stock last traded at $63.32 and had previously closed at $64.55.

BBL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.50 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.32.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 718 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 10,625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. 5.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BHP Group Company Profile (NYSE:BBL)

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

