Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.44.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $46.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

In related news, Director Pierre Legault sold 44,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $2,543,508.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. boosted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 2,053,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,015,000 after buying an additional 95,843 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,805,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,828,000 after buying an additional 228,442 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 0.6% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 198,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after purchasing an additional 78,407 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 130,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. 53.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BCYC stock traded down $1.50 on Thursday, hitting $46.32. 226,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.04 and a quick ratio of 9.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -16.03 and a beta of -0.26. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $20.67 and a 1-year high of $62.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.52 and its 200 day moving average is $46.39.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.12% and a negative net margin of 562.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

