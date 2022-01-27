Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $360.00 to $265.00. The stock had previously closed at $166.73, but opened at $158.27. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Bill.com shares last traded at $160.98, with a volume of 5,658 shares traded.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Bill.com in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $296.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.39.

Get Bill.com alerts:

In other Bill.com news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.56, for a total value of $2,155,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Allison Mnookin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.03, for a total value of $3,410,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 448,615 shares of company stock worth $131,367,083. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 1,668.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,316,969 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 47.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,035,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,210 shares during the last quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,879,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Bill.com by 2,827.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 821,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,442,000 after buying an additional 793,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Bill.com by 663.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 616,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,004,000 after buying an additional 536,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of -90.09 and a beta of 2.25.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. The business had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bill.com (NYSE:BILL)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.