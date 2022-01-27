Binemon (BIN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.61 Million

Binemon (CURRENCY:BIN) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 27th. One Binemon coin can now be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Binemon has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. Binemon has a total market cap of $6.42 million and approximately $5.61 million worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Binemon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00049100 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,453.59 or 0.06575482 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00052906 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,224.35 or 0.99759160 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003264 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00051398 BTC.

About Binemon

Binemon’s total supply is 934,870,751 coins and its circulating supply is 784,870,751 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Binemon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binemon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binemon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binemon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Binemon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binemon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.