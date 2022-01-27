Binemon Trading Down 27.4% Over Last 7 Days (BIN)

Binemon (CURRENCY:BIN) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. One Binemon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. Binemon has a market capitalization of $6.16 million and $4.88 million worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Binemon has traded down 27.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Binemon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002732 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00048974 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,420.60 or 0.06608231 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00053067 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,647.51 or 1.00047423 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00052090 BTC.

Binemon Profile

Binemon’s total supply is 934,870,751 coins and its circulating supply is 784,870,751 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Binemon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binemon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binemon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binemon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Binemon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binemon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.