Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.82 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) to report $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bio-Techne’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.78 and the highest is $1.87. Bio-Techne reported earnings of $1.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bio-Techne will report full-year earnings of $7.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.64 to $7.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.80 to $9.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bio-Techne.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $257.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.37 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 17.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on TECH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.00.

Shares of TECH traded down $4.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $359.20. 12,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,973. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $453.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $479.65. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.15. Bio-Techne has a 1-year low of $311.03 and a 1-year high of $543.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.56%.

In related news, CFO James Hippel sold 662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.23, for a total value of $347,702.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.38, for a total value of $252,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $14,288,528. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 651.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 211.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

