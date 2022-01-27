BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $25.82

Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.82 and last traded at $26.02, with a volume of 17572 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.68.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on BioLife Solutions in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BioLife Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.13.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 276.83, a PEG ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $33.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.65 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 4.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.72, for a total transaction of $627,145.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Greef Roderick De sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $27,755.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 213,099 shares of company stock valued at $8,551,525. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLFS. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,684,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 248,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,058,000 after buying an additional 137,913 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLFS)

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

