BitBall Price Up 20.8% Over Last Week (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 82.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. In the last week, BitBall has traded 20.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitBall has a total market cap of $2.52 million and approximately $145,082.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitBall coin can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,698.93 or 0.99916187 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00086138 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004828 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00022174 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00039274 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002441 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $146.44 or 0.00398686 BTC.

About BitBall

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

