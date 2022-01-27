Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 160.4% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 46,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 28,734 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 14.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 102,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 12,653 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 60.4% in the third quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 334,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 126,029 shares during the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the second quarter worth approximately $161,000. 15.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BSM. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $10.50 to $12.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.45.

Shares of BSM stock opened at $11.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.11.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $59.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.22 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

