BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Brokerages

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BB. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

BB traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,295,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,258,316. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.98. BlackBerry has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $22.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

In related news, CFO Steve Rai sold 6,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total transaction of $57,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nita C. White-Ivy sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $37,754.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,241,955 shares of company stock valued at $24,929,879. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackBerry by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 52,976 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 915,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,184,000 after buying an additional 218,171 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 438,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after buying an additional 50,606 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 154.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 323,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after buying an additional 196,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

