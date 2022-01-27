BlackRock Inc. Buys 675,979 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,841,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 675,979 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.69% of OneMain worth $267,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OMF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of OneMain by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 988,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,239,000 after acquiring an additional 36,574 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in OneMain by 38.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 55,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 15,372 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in OneMain by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in OneMain during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in OneMain by 28.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 10,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

OMF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on OneMain from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on OneMain from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on OneMain in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on OneMain in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.85.

NYSE:OMF opened at $51.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.95. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.45 and a 52 week high of $63.19.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.73 per share, with a total value of $50,730.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

