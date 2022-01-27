BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,771,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 806,577 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.69% of APi Group worth $259,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in APi Group by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,158,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,879,000 after buying an additional 1,222,088 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in APi Group by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,043,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,246,000 after buying an additional 1,001,995 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in APi Group by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,996,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,386,000 after buying an additional 484,638 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in APi Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,625,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,743,000 after buying an additional 324,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in APi Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,232,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,774,000 after buying an additional 184,830 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get APi Group alerts:

Shares of APG opened at $21.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.74. APi Group Co. has a one year low of $17.68 and a one year high of $26.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.18 and a 200 day moving average of $22.70.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. APi Group had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter.

APG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on APi Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup started coverage on APi Group in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered APi Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.