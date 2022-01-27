BlackRock Inc. Has $276.95 Million Stock Position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,125,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 491,866 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Urban Edge Properties worth $276,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UE. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Urban Edge Properties by 371.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Urban Edge Properties by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the third quarter worth about $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UE opened at $18.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.26. Urban Edge Properties has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $20.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.47.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.16. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $106.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.95.

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

