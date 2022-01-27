BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stake in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,101,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 110,977 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 16.24% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $253,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NXRT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 11,451 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,433,000 after acquiring an additional 28,597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

Shares of NXRT opened at $75.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $84.54.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.82). NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 9.42%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -192.40%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NXRT shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NexPoint Residential Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Article: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.