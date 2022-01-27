BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,396 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 511.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 55 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total transaction of $15,070,855.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $799.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $670.28 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $893.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $899.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.23%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLK. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,141.00 to $1,123.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $987.21.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

