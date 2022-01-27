BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 255 ($3.44) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.69) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.51) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.50) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 193.33 ($2.61).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.31 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

