BlockBank Price Hits $0.0432 on Major Exchanges (BBANK)

BlockBank (CURRENCY:BBANK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One BlockBank coin can currently be bought for $0.0432 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BlockBank has a total market capitalization of $3.50 million and $161,700.00 worth of BlockBank was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BlockBank has traded down 19.2% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BlockBank Coin Profile

BBANK is a coin. BlockBank’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,947,318 coins. BlockBank’s official Twitter account is @BLOCKBANKapp

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockBank is designed to close the gap between existing DeFi opportunities and banking by providing users with a layer of security, improved usability, and AI-enhanced risk management through a neobanking experience. The BlockBank platform is made for professional traders and new retail market participants looking to set their personal risk tolerance levels, receive AI-based advice on trading strategies, access modern banking services, and earn a better annual percentage yield (APY) when compared to traditional banking services. BlockBank users hold their blockchain assets in a non-custodial, cross-chain, cryptocurrency wallet with a built-in fiat gateway BBANK allows users to gain access to the credit card rewards program, use advanced AI assistant, increase their APY % and earn interest on their tokens by staking BBANK in their non-custodial BlockBank cryptocurrency wallet. “

BlockBank Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockBank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockBank should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlockBank using one of the exchanges listed above.

