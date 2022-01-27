Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Now Covered by Analysts at Susquehanna

Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a market perform rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.82.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

NYSE:BE opened at $14.49 on Wednesday. Bloom Energy has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.15.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $207.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.47 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 294.75% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bloom Energy will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 36,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $1,256,637.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 1,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $49,984.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 116,662 shares of company stock worth $3,829,970. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BE. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Bbva USA increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 28.1% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 6.6% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 50,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 31.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Featured Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.