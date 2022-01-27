Blue Star Capital (LON:BLU) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Blue Star Capital plc (LON:BLU)’s stock price dropped 2.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.34 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.36 ($0.00). Approximately 116,202,493 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 174,938,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.37 ($0.00).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.22. The stock has a market cap of £15.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.90.

About Blue Star Capital (LON:BLU)

Blue Star Capital plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in seed, early stage, and late stage companies, including buy-outs. The firm provides funding for shell companies at the founder stage, upon IPO and operating businesses prior to IPO or alternative exit. It typically invests in homeland security sector which includes cyber security; border and perimeter security/surveillance; biometric identification and tracking; explosives and other hazardous materials detection; emergency planning/integrated response systems, communications, and screening (people, data, container) and esports, payments and technology with a focus on applications within media and gaming.

