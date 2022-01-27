Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (BKEP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 4th

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Blueknight Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Blueknight Energy Partners has decreased its dividend payment by 64.4% over the last three years. Blueknight Energy Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 800.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKEP opened at $3.59 on Thursday. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $4.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.30. The company has a market cap of $149.05 million, a PE ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 2.26.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $30.34 million during the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a net margin of 62.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,086,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 326,441 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 126,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 64,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Blueknight Energy Partners Company Profile

BlueKnight Energy Partners LP engages in the operation of independent asphalt facilities. It provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt. The company was founded on February 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

