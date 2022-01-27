Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.46 Million Investment in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 190.8% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said its recent acquisition of Midwest Motor Express shows the commitment to grow its LTL business and diversify its business mix. He believes this new revenue mix shift warrants a higher multiple given the premium the market has given LTL carriers over the last few years. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.64.

KNX opened at $54.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.57 and its 200 day moving average is $54.29. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.17 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.18. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.64%.

In related news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 31,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,930,620.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $2,900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,939 shares of company stock valued at $11,301,645 in the last 90 days. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

