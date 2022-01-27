Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 568.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Airbnb by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 31.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Airbnb news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.36, for a total transaction of $6,454,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 136,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.85, for a total value of $24,499,230.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,145,824 shares of company stock worth $210,854,851. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

ABNB opened at $142.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $90.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.71 and a 12 month high of $219.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.55.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 116.56% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. Airbnb’s revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABNB shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Airbnb from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Airbnb from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Gordon Haskett cut Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.94 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Airbnb from $174.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Airbnb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.50.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

