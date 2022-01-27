Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 36,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 388.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of VNO stock opened at $40.74 on Thursday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $35.89 and a 1 year high of $50.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of -65.71 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.77 and its 200-day moving average is $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 6.70.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.58). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $409.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -341.93%.

Separately, Citigroup raised their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.