Blueshift Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 18.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 29.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 317.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 26,306 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 5.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 47.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 14,521 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the second quarter worth about $1,096,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VSTO opened at $37.75 on Thursday. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $52.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $778.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.59 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 47.33% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 2,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $112,887.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Tarola purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.23 per share, with a total value of $42,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $310,294. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Aegis lifted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.56.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

