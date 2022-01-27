Bluestein R H & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Bluestein R H & Co. grew its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $24,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in 3M by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of 3M from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.57.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $2.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $171.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,838,108. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.24. The company has a market capitalization of $99.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $168.01 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.10%.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

