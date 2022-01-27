Bluestein R H & Co. Has $1.89 Million Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bluestein R H & Co. lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,981 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 761.5% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at $34,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

CRM traded up $11.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $222.23. 79,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,099,632. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.90 billion, a PE ratio of 121.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $253.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.56.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.73, for a total value of $1,297,439.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.72, for a total transaction of $6,034,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 264,031 shares of company stock worth $73,935,261. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRM. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays set a $348.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.47.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

