Bluestein R H & Co. Has $5.06 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Bluestein R H & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,594.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 10,386,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,615,000 after purchasing an additional 9,773,245 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,957,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784,056 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,746,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924,646 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13,102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,074,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,980,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 6,336,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238,190 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS:IEFA traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.78. 22,281,517 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.41. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.