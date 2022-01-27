Bluestein R H & Co. Increases Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Bluestein R H & Co. raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,665 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for approximately 2.5% of Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $63,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 22.7% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 335 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 54,081 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in Netflix by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 102,126 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $62,328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,328 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Netflix by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,296 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,255,000 after acquiring an additional 12,129 shares during the period. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $575.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $740.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Netflix from $694.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $545.97.

NFLX stock traded up $24.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $383.97. The company had a trading volume of 189,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,893,053. The company has a market capitalization of $170.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $351.46 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $580.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $586.34.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $4,940,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,742 shares of company stock valued at $11,391,796 in the last three months. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.