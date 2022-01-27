Bokf Na Buys Shares of 9,191 ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Bokf Na purchased a new position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 34,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ABB alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of ABB from CHF 31 to CHF 32 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ABB from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.55.

ABB opened at $35.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.73 and its 200-day moving average is $35.95. ABB Ltd has a 52-week low of $28.61 and a 52-week high of $39.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

About ABB

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB).

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.