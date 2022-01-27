Bokf Na Makes New $317,000 Investment in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Bokf Na bought a new position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in STERIS in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in STERIS in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in STERIS in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in STERIS by 55.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $454,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $7,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on STE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.00.

STERIS stock opened at $218.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.90 and a beta of 0.64. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $170.36 and a fifty-two week high of $248.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $232.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.42.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

