Bokf Na Purchases New Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Bokf Na purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in W. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,515,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 19.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 36.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

W has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Wayfair from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered Wayfair from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Argus lowered Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Wedbush lowered Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Wayfair from $380.00 to $321.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.00.

In other Wayfair news, insider Steven Conine sold 40,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $10,430,245.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 3,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $1,017,649.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 103,316 shares of company stock worth $25,429,490 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $142.67 on Thursday. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.50 and a 52 week high of $355.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.09. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 182.91 and a beta of 2.84.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

