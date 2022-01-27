Bokf Na Takes $285,000 Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Bokf Na bought a new stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 917,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,059,000 after purchasing an additional 285,512 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $356,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 1,322.1% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,818,000 after purchasing an additional 130,744 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Textron by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Textron by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,654,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $115,509,000 after acquiring an additional 121,232 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TXT opened at $71.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.66. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.36 and a twelve month high of $79.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.86. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.75.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Textron had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.60.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

