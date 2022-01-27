Bokf Na Takes $293,000 Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Bokf Na acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4,744.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

CASY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $264.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.00.

NASDAQ CASY opened at $183.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.84. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.39 and a 52-week high of $229.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.74%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 17.63%.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

