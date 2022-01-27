Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN) Director Alexander Buffett Rozek Buys 4,500,000 Shares

Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN) Director Alexander Buffett Rozek bought 4,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ BOMN traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.18. 127,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,253. The company has a market cap of $715.15 million, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.35. Boston Omaha Co. has a twelve month low of $24.09 and a twelve month high of $49.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 11.96 and a quick ratio of 11.96.

Get Boston Omaha alerts:

Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.90). The company had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter. Boston Omaha had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 160.26%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Boston Omaha by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Boston Omaha in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Boston Omaha by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Boston Omaha by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Boston Omaha by 105,225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Boston Omaha from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

About Boston Omaha

Boston Omaha Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of billboards, surety insurance, and insurance brokerage activities. It operates through the Insurance and Billboards segments. The Insurance segment refers to commissions from the firm’s surety brokerage businesses. The Billboards segment includes billboard acquisition and rentals.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Omaha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Omaha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.