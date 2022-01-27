Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B”

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.27.

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $114.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.18. Boston Properties has a 1-year low of $88.45 and a 1-year high of $128.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.52.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.68. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $731.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Properties news, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $4,088,164.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John J. Stroman sold 4,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total value of $486,053.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,701 shares of company stock worth $4,825,789. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 18.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

