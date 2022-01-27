Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B”

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.27.
Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $114.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.18. Boston Properties has a 1-year low of $88.45 and a 1-year high of $128.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.52.
In other Boston Properties news, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $4,088,164.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John J. Stroman sold 4,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total value of $486,053.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,701 shares of company stock worth $4,825,789. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 18.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Boston Properties Company Profile
Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.
