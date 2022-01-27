Boyd Gaming (BYD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Boyd Gaming to post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $843.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.74 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect Boyd Gaming to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:BYD opened at $59.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Boyd Gaming has a twelve month low of $44.42 and a twelve month high of $71.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.06.

In other news, VP William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,013,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Boyd Gaming stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 48.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,085,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 352,181 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.97% of Boyd Gaming worth $66,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BYD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Boyd Gaming from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James upgraded Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.14.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

