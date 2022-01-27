Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Brambles in a research report issued on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Moulder forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brambles’ FY2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Get Brambles alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brambles from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Brambles in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS BXBLY opened at $13.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.94. Brambles has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $19.27.

About Brambles

Brambles Ltd. engages in the provision of supply chain support services and information management solutions. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, IFCO, and Corporate. The CHEP Americas segment comprises the North America and Latin America. The CHEP EMEA segment includes the Europe, Middle East, Africa and India.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Brambles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brambles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.