Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Brambles in a research report issued on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Moulder forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brambles’ FY2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brambles from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Brambles in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
About Brambles
Brambles Ltd. engages in the provision of supply chain support services and information management solutions. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, IFCO, and Corporate. The CHEP Americas segment comprises the North America and Latin America. The CHEP EMEA segment includes the Europe, Middle East, Africa and India.
